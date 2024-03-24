Josh Barnett Explains How WWE's Shayna Baszler Competing in Bloodsport Came To Be

Josh Barnett recently revealed that Bloodsport X, in partnership with Game Changer Wrestling, will bring in a huge name from WWE -- Shayna Baszler. Prior to Baszler signing with WWE, she had been training with Barnett throughout her MMA career so the connection has always been there. The crossover is something Barnett and GCW has been trying to do for years but things just never came to fruition. Barnett also revealed that he's had conversations with other big names in professional wrestling, including AEW's Malakai Black and WWE's CM Punk. Bloodsport consists of mixed martial arts style matches where competitors fight without ring ropes. In order to win, one must either be knocked out or submitted.

Barnett opened up about how the opportunity finally came to be and it was mainly down to his relationships with those within WWE. A recent report cited Barnett's relationship with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as a big factor.

"I guess the easiest way to describe it is just through my relationships with people there [WWE]," Barnett stated on the Under the Ring podcast. "That's really what it comes down to. And with anybody, when speaking of a promotion, you're always going to want, If you're going to do anything outside of it, you want a certain level of trust and consideration given to you. And it's hard to lend your toys out when there's so much money put into them and the product itself.

"In general, of course, we see cross-promotion happening out there in the world of wrestling, but it's really a big deal when you think about all the different things involved with it and the value of some of the athletes that are going back and forth. But fortunately, through relationships I've cultivated over the years, something like having Shayna Baszler at GCW Bloodsport is – it's a reality now. And I'm just super happy and honored to be able to do it. And I know that Shayna's going to do fantastic. I should know, I've been training her [for] her entire career."

Baszler will face off against TNA's Masha Slamovich, continuing the relationship between both companies. In January, TNA sent Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace to the Royal Rumble to compete. Though Bloodsport X which will take place at Penns Landing Caterers in Philadelphia is sold out, it will stream live on Triller TV on April 4 starting at 4 p.m. EST.