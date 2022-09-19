Big Update on Kenny Omega's AEW Suspension

All Elite Wrestling is currently without its longest-reigning world champion. Following AEW All Out, the recently returned Kenny Omega was involved in a backstage altercation alongside fellow AEW Executive Vice Presidents the Young Bucks, as well as CM Punk and Ace Steel. Confronting Punk after his AEW All Out press conference, where the Chicago native belittled the three men's leadership abilities and accused them of spreading rumors about his involvement in Colt Cabana's contract situation, the situation quickly turned physical as punches were thrown, chairs were tossed, and skin was bitten. This fight resulted in AEW President Tony Khan suspending all five men, as well as numerous others who attempted to break up the situation.

As AEW's third-party investigation continues, the suspensions of the men who tried to separate the brawlers have been lifted, while those who actually fought have remained away from work. While Punk and Steel have stay quiet, Omega and the Bucks have remained somewhat active on social media. Omega recently traveled to Japan for the Tokyo Game Show to promote AEW: Fight Forever, which some assumed was an indication that the Best Bout Machine was on good terms with AEW. Omega may have been allowed to travel, but does in fact remain suspended.

Speaking on his podcast, wrestling legend Kennan revealed that Omega was initially scheduled to headline Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's TripleManía XXX: Mexico City event next month, but cannot fulfill that obligation due to his suspension.

"Omega was gonna headline Triplemania and [AEW] won't let him go," Konnan said.

Kennan added that this came from both Omega and AEW head of talent relations Christopher Daniels.

Omega has worked with AAA on numerous occasions and is the longest-reigning AAA Mega Champion in company history. He captured that title in October 2019, just weeks after AEW began airing on weekly television, and held it for 765 days before being forced to vacate it due to injury. Omega last competed at a Triplemanía in 2021, defeating Andrade El Idolo to retain the Mega Championship.

It's unclear if Omega not being able to wrestle at the October 15th pay-per-view is an indication that he will be still be suspended by that date. It's possible that Omega's suspension is lifted before then, but AEW does not want him appearing in another promotion before he returns to AEW programming. Omega's AEW return will likely come alongside trios partners the Young Bucks, and if they are suspended longer than Omega, he might have to wait at home until all three members of The Elite are cleared.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on this story.