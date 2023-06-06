Kenny Omega Is Amazed He Wasn't Injured In Recent AEW Dynamite Match

Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley delivered an outstanding Steel Cage Match on the May 10 episode of AEW Dynamite. And while the finish (Don Callis' betrayal) left fans outraged as intended, the bout nearly ended in disaster minutes earlier when Omega blasted Moxley through one of the cage walls with a V-Trigger. "The Cleaner's" leg got trapped in between the cage wall and the ring as both men spilled out of the ring, but Omega's leg was somehow unscathed in the incident.

"I'm still bewildered over how it was that I walked away from that one," Omega said regarding the spot in a new interview with Muscle & Fitness. "I just let it happen and I think, somehow, because nothing was going against the grain, or fighting against this odd happening, I miraculously ended up OK."

Omega would wind up losing the match when Callis stabbed him in the head with a screwdriver. Callis and Konosuke Takeshita, Callis' new protege, would then go on to cost The Elite in the Anarchy in the Arena match against the Blackpool Combat Club at Double or Nothing. Omega's former manager would explain his actions in an interview with Jim Ross prior to the pa-per-view.

"Kenny has destroyed that family that I've known for a long time," Callis said. "...You have a family relationship that goes back 25 years, there's a lot of emotion. There's a lot of water under the bridge. You don't think I tried (to talk things out)? You don't think I tried to talk sense (into him) as recently as January when Kenny beat Will Ospreay, which is the last, to me, that I saw the real Kenny Omega. I tried. Eventually, nothing works."

"The problem is they (The Bucks) drag Kenny down," Callis explained. "You have one guy who is Albert Einstein and you have another couple of guys that just want to have fun. So I brought them into The Elite when I came here. Because I thought, 'Well, Kenny can't work all the time. He needs something that makes him happy other than me.' The problem is the Bucks are like wood ticks, they attach themselves and it's like an infection. Then all of a sudden Kenny wants to do trios matches. I had a vision for Kenny Omega and myself, we'd be a modern-day (Bobby) Heenan and (Nick) Bockwinkel. Kenny chose to be one of the Three Stooges with The Young Bucks."