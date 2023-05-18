Kenny Omega Teases CM Punk Reconciliation in Promo After AEW Dynamite

AEW fans had a lot to talk about after tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, which culminated in the reuniting of The Elite and Adam Hangman Page, It was a huge moment and one that many fans have wanted to see for some time, but Kenny Omega wasn't quite done with the surprises. After Dynamite went off the air, Omega and The Elite all stayed in the ring for a bit, with Omega delivering a promo built around reuniting with Page. That said, the promo gives the impression that Page isn't the only person he's referring to, and Omega heavily implies he's also referring to CM Punk with phrases like "bitter enemies" and "men that once hated one another" being able to "sit in a room" and hash things out for the "greater good." You can watch the full promo in the video below (via @BrianZilem).

Omega beings the promo by talking about AEW Collision and finding people he can trust again. "Who can you trust Kenny? I think we found Hangman, and I also think I found who I can trust. There's a lot to celebrate today. We brought up a new show coming. AEW Collision. That's exciting news. I could bring up that your night of pro wrestling is only just getting started. We still have some Rampage," Omega said.

Post #AEWDynamite promo from then Elite. Sometimes grown men can hash it out for the greater good. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/zm037zgbj3 — Brian Zilem 🥃 (@BrianZilem) May 18, 2023

"But that all pales in comparison to something more near and dear to my heart, and that's catching up with someone that I thought I'd maybe never be able to be in the same room with again," Omega said. "So if there's one thing that this proves Hangman, it's that bitter enemies, bitter rivals, and men that once hated one another, can sit in a room. Sit in a ring, and hash it out for the greater good."

"So, call me old fashioned if you will, but to me, that sounds like cause for a celebration. You haven't had much to do lately Brandon, so come and bring out the goodies will ya," Omega said.

Fans are going to see the connections between what Omega said and the situation with Punk, and while things are a little murky at the moment in regard to his return, it still could happen at some point down the line. Previous reports have stated a roster split is coming with the introduction of Collision and that Punk would be a central part of the new show, but as things seem to change by the day in that regard, it's just difficult to tell what the current plan is.

Earlier today Punk got a few things off his chest on social media, with one post reading "Friendly reminder: I haven't been on tv in nine months and ya'll still just can't stop talking bout me. Maybe stop, you'll feel better. Love, hate, it's all the same. I don't enjoy being the sole person that props up entire misinformed clickbait industry based on toxic gossip from lying sources, but what can you do? When you're the king, it comes with the crown."

After that post, Punk closed it out with a video directed at fringe wrestling fans and tribalism. Punk said, "One more before I go really quick. The parasocial relationship a lot of fringe wrestling fans have with certain people is really unhealthy. I get the tribalism, like it's fun to root for your team, but picking sides seems a little silly. You don't know me. You don't know anybody else. So, you know, go touch grass."

What did you think of Omega's promo and was it referencing CM Punk? Let us know in the comments!