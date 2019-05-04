Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho Brawl At Independent Wrestling Event on Friday Night

All Elite Wrestling’s first show is only a couple of weeks away, but without their own live events to help build up anticipation for the show, the company’s top stars have invaded some independent wrestling organizations in recent months to keep their names front and center.

One such invasion happened on Friday night at Southern Honor Wrestling in Georgia. On the same night that Chris Jericho appeared at a New Japan Pro Wrestling event via video screen, he appeared live and in the flesh in Canton, Georgia.

Jericho came out to the ring first, interrupting the main event of the show. The lights went out and Jericho appeared in the ring with a steal chair, destroying all in his path. It didn’t last very long, though, as the lights went out again and out came his Double or Nothing opponent, Kenny Omega, and a brawl ensued. Check out the footage below, courtesy of Southern Honor Wrestling’s official Twitter account.

Last night @IAmJericho made his presence known in our main event…and just as quickly @KennyOmegamanX stopped him in his tracks! https://t.co/3AFvaJQ4Ni — SouthernHonorWrestling (@SHonorWrestling) May 4, 2019

Omega explained their presence at the show to the live crowd.

“If it wasn’t for All Elite Wrestling, if it wasn’t for fans like you, and if it wasn’t a promotion like this developing young and upcoming talents that indeed will debut for AEW we would not exist,” Omega said. “And that is why I will never forget the roots that I come from.

“As long as independent wrestling exists, we’ll support you.”

Cody Rhodes also appeared on the show, cutting a promo in the ring alongside his dog Pharaoh.

