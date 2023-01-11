AEW: Saraya Confirms Upcoming Tag Partner Among Mercedes Rumors

The world of professional wrestling has been in the news a lot this week, mostly thanks to the rumors circulating online that Vince McMahon's return as the head of the WWE will warrant a sale to Saudi Arabia. Not to be left in the dust, rumors are circulating that AEW might be looking to make some news of its own as rumors have been swirling regarding the addition of Mercedes Monè to the roster. With many believing Saraya had spilled the beans on a recent stream, the aforementioned female wrestler clarified who her upcoming tag-team partner would be for Dynamite.

When confusion began to arise as a result of the mystery surrounding the identity of Saraya's upcoming tag-team partner, the superstar confirmed on a recent Twitch stream that Toni Storm would be her partner for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. While this isn't to say that Mercedes might not also make her debut in All Elite Wrestling, she won't initially be doing in the next episode of the popular professional wrestling show.

Mercedes made her big return to the ring following her departure from the WWE at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom, which took place on January 4th, sporting a new moniker and leaving behind the titles of "Sasha Banks" and "The Boss" in the process.

Saraya has been linked to Mercedes for quite some time, with an injury befalling her during a match with the former "Sasha Banks" of World Wrestling Entertainment fame, though the former held nothing against her opponent:

"The first person I texted as well was Mercedes, Sasha," Saraya told Forbes. "I just said, 'Hey sis, I just want to let you know since I know this whole thing was tough on you mentally, but my doctor just cleared me and told me my neck is 100% ready to go. I haven't told anyone else but I know this will make you feel good. I'm back, haha.' And she was over the moon and stuff like that."

