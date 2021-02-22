Kevin Owens Teases His Revenge on Jey Uso Following WWE Elimination Chamber

✖

Kevin Owens teases his revenge on Jey Uso following the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view! The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view was a surprising one as there were several main championship titles changing hands over the course of its events. Unfortunately for those who were seeking a chance at Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship, it did not quite work out for the winner of the Number 1 Contender position following the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match as now Edge is setting his sights on Roman Reigns. It was not a lost cause, however, as several new and interesting twists popped up among its competitors.

One interesting wrinkle throughout the match was between Kevin Owens and Jey Uso. Following their extended history, the two of them were aiming right for one another once they were both unleashed in the chamber. But with Jey eventually helping to lead to Owens' elimination from the match, it seems Owens is setting his sights directly on Jey next if his tease on Twitter is anything to be believed:

Kevin Owens and Jey Uso have been entwined for the last couple of months as Owens had set his sights on defeating Roman Reigns and obtaining the WWE Universal Championship for himself. Given that Jey Uso tried the same and failed not long before, Jey had become a thorn in Owens' side as he was aiming for Reigns. That heat continued into the chamber in quite a few brutal ways.

Although Owens did manage to defeat Jey Uso on his way to challenging Reigns, Owens ultimately lost his final match against Reigns through some major shenanigans during their last man standing match a couple of weeks back. But their actions during the Elimination Chamber have proved that the two are far from done with one another, and although Roman Reigns is now having to deal with a new challenger, Owens and Jey will be able to put a cap on their long running feud.

With Wrestlemania 37 taking place over two nights this year, a match between Kevin Owens and Jey Uso would undoubtedly be a major attraction as they would undoubtedly tear the house down with the right stipulation. But what do you think? Would you want to see another set of matches between Kevin Owens and Jey Uso? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!