Edge Readies for WWE Universal Championship Match Against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 37

Edge is readying himself for his WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 37! WWE fans had been wondering what the grand plan for Edge was when he first announced he was going to be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. The surprise result of his return to WWE television was that he actually emerged as the winner of the big match. Edge had been making the rounds through Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT as he teased that he wouldn't make a decision as to who he would challenge until the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Edge finally made good on his promise during the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view as he attacked the Universal Champion Roman Reigns following his "victory" against Daniel Bryan. With this attack, Edge confirmed he would be challenging Reigns for the title at Wrestlemania later this year. As Edge readies for this match, he took to Twitter to share a big promo for it with fans:

Rated R Superstar. Tribal Chief. Universal Championship. WrestleMania. ‘Nuff Said. pic.twitter.com/fLlnFQIOvP — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 22, 2021

Wrestlemania 37 will be taking place across two different nights this year on April 10-11, but it's currently unclear as of this writing which matches will be taking place on what nights. The card is steadily building for the big event as well. With Edge now confirming he will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, this still leaves the other Royal Rumble match winner in question.

Bianca Belair has yet to officially confirm her desired opponent for Wrestlemania 37, and with Edge confirming his, it must mean that Bianca's choice will be made public soon enough as well. With Edge now officially taking on the champion from the SmackDown brand, it does excite for what he could potentially be up to in the future whether or not he is successful at defeating Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 37.

Roman Reigns still needs to make it to Wrestlemania as champion to make this match happen, however. As fans learned with The Miz becoming the WWE Champion during Elimination Chamber, there is no guarantee (at least in terms of what we have seen thus far) as to whether or not Reigns can make it beyond Fastlane safely. But what do you think? Excited for the match between Edge and Reigns? Which night of Wrestlemania do you think it could headline?