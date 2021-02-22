WWE Fans Can't Get Enough of Sami Zayn In The Elimination Chamber
Tonight's Elimination Chamber promises a "meeting of fists" as countless superstars battle against one another for a shot at some of the biggest belts in the WWE, and fans are ecstatic over the "heel's heel" in Sami Zayn, as they share their love of the wrestler on social media. Pitting in the first Elimination Chamber of the night against the likes of King Corbin, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Jey Uso, and Kevin Owens, it's clear that Sami's gimmick for his character continues to resonate among fans as he believes that the world is against him.
What did you think of Sami Zayn's hilarious performance in the first match of the night in 2021's Elimination Chamber? Who was your favorite wrestler in the first match of the night? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.
A National Treasure
Sami Zayn is a national treasure and must be protected at all costs#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/zWz1r1Mhl6— Sigdaddy’s Wrestling Show (@SigdaddyWrestle) February 22, 2021
Vacate The Pod
“Get away from my pod”- @SamiZayn 😂 #WWEChamber— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 22, 2021
Sami Zayn - The Ultimate Gamer
Sami Zayn scaling the Chamber. Someone played too much SmackDown for PS2 #WWEChamber— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) February 22, 2021
The Commentary Makes It
Sami Zayn has been so good during this match. His in-match commentary has been so entertaining. #WWEChamber— Jeff (@SRTUJeff) February 22, 2021
Simply Amazing
Sami Zayn’s character is so amazing 😂 #WWEChamber— Sean Slate (@slate_s42) February 22, 2021
He Has Fans
Sami Zayn is so good. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/x5QwJSzlBw— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) February 22, 2021
Watch Out For Those Chompers
There’s a whole pandora going on and Sami Zayn is biting people?!! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/ax66Jaknz0— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPod) February 22, 2021
He's Come A Long Way
I would’ve never guessed watching Sami Zayn in NXT as one of the greatest sympathetic babyfaces I’d ever seen that one day he’d also be one of the greatest chickenshit heels I’d ever seen.— BLACKWOOD (@blkwdxvx) February 22, 2021
A Fan Favorite
I... I never thought I'd say this, but @SamiZayn is becoming my favorite part of the #WWE #wwechamber— Limitless Fatal Frankie (@Fatal_Frankie) February 22, 2021
Bringing The Laughs
@SamiZayn already bringing the laughs! I like the touch of adding mics to the chambers.#WWEEliminationChamber— Jason Tower (@psychotron582) February 22, 2021