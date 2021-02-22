WWE Fans Can't Get Enough of Sami Zayn In The Elimination Chamber

Tonight's Elimination Chamber promises a "meeting of fists" as countless superstars battle against one another for a shot at some of the biggest belts in the WWE, and fans are ecstatic over the "heel's heel" in Sami Zayn, as they share their love of the wrestler on social media. Pitting in the first Elimination Chamber of the night against the likes of King Corbin, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Jey Uso, and Kevin Owens, it's clear that Sami's gimmick for his character continues to resonate among fans as he believes that the world is against him.

(Photo: WWE)

What did you think of Sami Zayn's hilarious performance in the first match of the night in 2021's Elimination Chamber? Who was your favorite wrestler in the first match of the night? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.