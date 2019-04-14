Kofi Kingston Pushes Back Against Idea of New Day Breakup, Big E Feud

One week after winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, rumors are swirling as to who will be the first big challenger for Kofi Kingston.

One idea out there is that WWE will finally follow through with a New Day breakup and have Kingston feud with teammate Big E upon the big man’s return from a torn meniscus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Kingston pushed back on that idea during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. Kofi acknowledged that the typical wrestling story is for one member of a team to achieve high success and then have another member of that team get jealous with a feud developing.

That said, Kingston said everything that the New Day does is atypical and he wants the group to continue on despite his new found singles success.

“I don’t know understand that man,” Kingston said. “I don’t understand why people say that. We’ve said it since the beginning of time — the philosophy of the New Day has always been to lift your brother up so that is the goal. I think the stereotypical path to take — you see all these factions and when somebody has success, one of them goes off and does something on their own or someone wants success, one of them goes and does something on their own. That’s very typical. Anything about New Day, if anyone has seen New Day on TV or whatever, everything that we do is atypical.

“We come out, we skip, clap, I twerk, I wear unicorn horns, we wear pink and blue, we go out there, we throw pancakes out, we like ice cream and we have Booty-O’s. Everything that we do, it’s not your typical story so for us to break up, that would be like doing the opposite of New Day and doing the standard [outcome] and from that aspect alone, it just won’t happen so, everything we do, we do together. Like you saw in our vignettes, we talked about together. Good little callback. Together, together, together. Go back and watch it or maybe not. They are probably not the best thing to watch but the New Day is all about the group and that’s the way it’s going to be.”

Kingston’s first feud will depend greatly on the results of this week’s WWE superstar shake-up. A rematch with Daniel Bryan would seem logical early on, though Bryan was out of action this past week with WWE monitoring an injury he sustained at WrestleMania.

We’ll have to wait until after this week’s SmackDown and we know the lay of the land moving forward to see which top heel sharing the same brand as Kingston would make sense for a top championship feud.

[H/T to Fightful for the transcript]