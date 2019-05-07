WWE Raw: Kofi Kingston Retains WWE Championship Against Daniel Bryan

Kofi Kingston closed out Monday Night Raw this week by hoisting the WWE Championship over his head after he defeated Daniel Bryan in a WrestleMania 35 rematch. The pair joined Roman Reigns in invading Raw this week, leading Vince McMahon to announced that three (later changed to four) wrestlers from each brand would be allowed to jump to the other roster on any given week as part of “Wild Card Rules.” He then booked Kingston in a title match against Bryan for the main event of the show.

Kingston won the bout after finally hitting his Trouble in Paradise finisher after several failed attempts. The boud marked Bryan’s first in-ring appearance since WrestleMania 35, as he was reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury over the past several weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Big E out with an injury shortly after Mania, Kingston and Woods opted to bring in Kevin Owens as an honorary New Day member on recent episodes of SmackDown Live. But Owens couldn’t keep the charade going for more than a week, as he betrayed the group two weeks back by attacking Kingston and hitting Woods with an apron powerbomb. The attacks continued this past week, though Kingston was able to close out the show by chasing Owens off the set of “The Kevin Owens Show.” The two will square off at Money in the Bank on May 19.

In a recent interview, Kingston listed another future potential opponent in Reigns. The two briefly interacted on Raw, with Kingston saying he didn’t want Reigns to have all the fun in invading the Red Brand.

“It would be great to have a little rivalry with Roman because him and I went at it a bit with The Shield vs The New Day,” he said in an interview with Express Sport. “As far as one-on-one, we’ve never had that. So it would be something that the fans have never seen before and obviously he’s, pun intended, a top dog.

“For me to go up there and be able to mix it up with who the people look at as one of the top dogs in the industry today I think it would be great,” he added. “I think it would be great but only time will tell if that happens. I think I need to get through Kevin Owens first before I start thinking about other guys like Roman Reigns.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!