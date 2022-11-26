Kurt Angle is Excited for WWE War Games Switch-Up, Calls Traditional Survivor Series Matches 'Unappealing'

WWE is bringing War Games to the main roster for the first time ever during tonight's Survivor Series premium live event, and many celebrated the change-up from years past. The traditional Survivor Series brand vs brand format has grown rather formulaic over the past few years, with the only shot in the arm happening when NXT was involved, and that ended up being a one-time thing. This year that's changing though, and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is thrilled about that, calling the four on four matches "not that appealing", and with War Games, he feels WWE is giving people what they love.

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle said "I mean, you know, Survivor Series was always the four-on-four. I do get it, you do want to change it up. I mean, I think that Survivor Series is probably the most unimportant top four pay-per-view of the year and I think because the four-on-four, it's not that appealing."

"You know, there's no World Championship going on in that match. It was just four vs. four, and the WarGames match was from WCW. I thought that was a great idea. It's a great gimmick match. People love it, you want to do what people love," Angle said.

The Men's and Women's War Games matches feature some of the biggest stars in WWE at the moment, and while some have been involved in War Games matches over the years in NXT, others haven't ever stepped into that type of match, so it should offer a bit of everything for fans.

You can find the full card for tonight's War Games premium live event below.

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Shotzi Blackheart

United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs Bobby Lashley vs Austin Theory

Men's War Games Match: The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens

Women's War Games Match: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Asuka, and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY), Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross

AJ Styles vs Finn Balor

Are you excited for the finals? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling and War Games with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful