WrestleMania 35: Baron Corbin Ruins Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match

It’s rare a wrestler wins his final match. And Kurt Angle was no exception — he was defeated by Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in what will be his final bout as a professional wrestler. While the outcome isn’t exactly a surprise, it was sad to finally say goodbye to the Olympic Gold Medalist and beloved WWE Superstar.

Recent weeks have seen Angle embark on a retirement tour, giving fans one last chance to see him compete on WWE TV. On top of a number of heartfelt addressed, Angle wrote the following on Instagram when he announced WrestleMania 35 would be his final moment as a wrestler.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The man EPITOMIZES greatness.@RealKurtAngle has competed in a @WWE ring for the last time, and what a career it has been! #WrestleMania #ThankYouKurt pic.twitter.com/01tjlrLz2o — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019

“I want to thank my hometown, Pittsburgh, for the incredible reception I received on Raw last night. I couldn’t think of a better place to announce my retirement. Thanks to @apollowwe for stepping in the ring with me for my final match in Pittsburgh. It’s on to Wrestlemania, and regardless who my opponent is, I feel like I’ve already won my farewell match, because I know that every WWE fan will be cheering for me. I’m very grateful for the amazing career I’ve had, but it’s time for me to step down and move on. Wrestlemania will be a very emotional night for me, but I will enjoy every second of it. Thank you WWE Universe. #itstrue”