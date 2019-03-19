Kurt Angle’s Wife Throws Shade at His WrestleMania Retirement Match With Baron Corbin

Kurt Angle announced on Monday Night Raw this week that he would take on Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 on April 7th. The Olympic Gold Medalist announced a week prior that he would be hanging up his boots for good after one more WrestleMania match, but gave fans a week to speculate on who his opponent would be. Given that fans pitched everyone from John Cena to Shelton Benjamin to Matt Riddle, it was no surprise that the Corbin announcement went over poorly with fans in attendance and online. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross even got in on the reaction, tweeting out the word “underwhelming” when the news hit Twitter.

In a surprising move, Angle’s wife Giovanna Angle agreed with Ross by retweeting his post and writing, “Very.” Prior to that, she posted, “The fans chanting We want Cena…..we feel ya,” empathizing with the fans in the crowd who wanted to see a rematch of Cena’s WWE debut from 2002.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But by the end of the evening, Giovanna had deleted both tweets, and tried to explain that she was merely playing along with the fans.

“Guys, it’s pro wrestling,” she wrote. “Its like watching a movie. I’m no way upset with my husband wrestling Corbin. Lol I love having fun with yall. But It is really nice to see how many fans support Kurt on how he should be sent off.”

Angle directly addressed the fans’ disappointment on Instagram on Monday night.

“My farewell match will be against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania. I realize it’s not the most popular decision from a fan’s perspective… BUT I will make Corbin tap out on the biggest stage of them all…. and I Hope you can share this moment/accomplishment with me on April 7th,” Angle wrote. “Baron is a legit tough guy. It won’t be easy but it never is.”

To the WWE’s credit, the build between Angle and Corbin does have a bit of history behind it. Corbin was made an authority figure back in June as the “Constable” of Monday Night Raw, making him Stephanie McMahon’s representative even while Angle was still in charge as the Raw general manager. Corbin consistently undermined and harassed Angle while working together, and quickly tried to take over his role after McMahon forced Angle to go on vacation for several months. Angle foiled Corbin’s attempts to become full-time general manager back at TLC, helping Braun Strowman beat him in a match that would strip him off all his power.

WrestleMania 35 takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7th.