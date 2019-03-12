Lana Tries to Book Herself Into WrestleMania 35 Title Match With Asuka

As the WrestleMania 35 card continues to fill, Lana attempted to get in on the action on Tuesday with the latest edition of her “I’m #Salty” series.

The latest clip showed Lana calling out Asuka, saying that Mandy Rose earned a title shot against her at Fastlane for the SmackDown Women’s Champion simply by declaring it. She then tried to do the same, saying she’d be facing “The Empress of Tomorrow” in a title match at WrestleMania on April 7.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’m DECLARING who I will be facing at #WrestleMania … subscribe & watch full episode of I’m #Salty ⬇️https://t.co/ufUxbxhIfK pic.twitter.com/1zsLPlZNOT — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) March 12, 2019

“One thing I realized is that I have been really, really dumb and stupid lately,” she said. “Here you have Mandy Rose who announced, she just announced that she was going to face Asuka at Fastlane. Now, to my understanding, there was an announcement made on Raw that only the McMahon family can make title matches. Only the McMahon family — Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon, Triple H, because he’s part of the McMahon family — can make official title matches that are on Raw or SmackDown and pay-per-views. So how is Mandy making a declaration that she as a title match at Fastlane versus Asuka? And also, I just love how everyone was declaring when they were in the Elimination Chamber (referencing the women’s tag team chamber match).”

“So you know what I’m going to do? Breaking news is happening. I am declaring… that I am going to face Asuka at WrestleMania for the Women’s SmackDown Live title. Yes, I am facing her at WrestleMania for the title, and I am going to become Women’s Champion at WrestleMania.”

Lana was still in a boot throughout the video, selling an injury she suffered back at the Royal Rumble during a United States Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev.

Asuka successfully retained her title against Rose at Fastlane thanks to some accidental interference from Rose’s tag partner Sonya Deville. Late in the match Deville went to grab a kendo stick out from under the ring, but it caused Rose to trip on the ring apron and run right into a knockout kick from the champ.

According to Cagematch, Lana has not competed in a singles match since December. Originally debuting alongside Rusev in 2014, she did not start competing as a women’s wrestling until 2016. Her first official match came during the WrestleMania 32 pre-show, where she competed in a 10-woman tag match.