Sasha Banks Wants Trish Stratus in a Match at WWE Evolution 2

✖

It's been nearly two years since WWE held its first all-women Evolution pay-per-view, and the biggest stars of the women's division continue to push for a sequel event in various interviews. In a recent interview on D-Von's Table Talk Podcast, Sasha Banks was asked who she'd like to face if and when the show happens. "The Boss" wasted no time in picking WWE Hall of Famer and seven-time Women's Champion Trish Stratus.

"I would lose my mind," Banks said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "But honestly, there are so many people. I would like to have a match with anybody I have not had a match with before. Trish Stratus was the top of the women's division of her time. She was the best. She was beautiful. She was athletic and she inspired me. I have a bunch of her stuff. I remember going to the Eddie Guerrero tribute show and she had this pink shirt on and I saw that shirt at a store and I was like, I need that shirt because Trish Stratus had that shirt. Trish Stratus was always the one.

"When I finally got to meet her and work with her, I fell more in love with her. She is the most amazing beautiful human being I've ever met," she continued. "Not only did she inspire me in the ring, she inspires me for what she does outside of the ring as well."

The two have only ever shared the ring twice — once in the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble and in a 10-woman tag match on an October 2018 episode of Raw alongside Bayley, Lita and Natalya.

Even though she claims to be retired since her match with Charlotte Flair at last year's SummerSlam, Stratus actually got the conversation for the match rolling back in February with a tweet The tweet was actually hyping up her new line of merchandise.

As you get older, you decide this is it," Status told the Toronto Sun leading up to her match with Flair. "I don't need to keep coming back. I've had my ride. But this scenario was so special. To face a superstar like Charlotte Flair at this point of my life. In Toronto. At the second biggest pay-per-view of the year (WrestleMania is first). What could be more right? To face the greatest of her generation — and it's been argued that I was the greatest of my generation — it's a pretty unique matchup. Everything is aligning for this and with my age — how much longer can I do this or want to do this? This is the perfect time to do it."

Do you think the match should happen? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.