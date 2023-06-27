WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Date, Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Results

WWE's Money in the Bank 2023 pay-per-view takes place this Saturday in London, England. The show will feature two titular ladder matches, a "Bloodline Civil War" tag match involving Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and The Usos and championship bouts including World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Matt Riddle and women's tag title match featuring Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Rounding out the card is a grudge match between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio.

While the ladder matches will likely shape WWE's championship plans for the rest of the summer, the match with the biggest storyline is easily The Bloodline's tag match. Jimmy Uso finally fought back against Reigns' tyranny at Night of Champions, costing "The Tribal Chief" and Sikoa the chance to win back the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Jey Uso would follow suit weeks later on Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Start Time, Date, Location, How to Watch

Money in the Bank will take place at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 1. Because of the differences in timezone, the show will start at 3 p.m. Eastern here in the United States. The show will air exclusively on Peacock.

WWE will finally host its first stateside pay-per-view since WrestleMania 39 with the SummerSlam show on Aug. 5. It will take place at Ford Field in Detroit.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Card



World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Matt Riddle

Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul (Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match)

Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus (Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match)

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Logan Paul Back in a WWE Ring

The celebrity YouTuber, podcaster and boxer will be back in a WWE ring for his sixth pro wrestling match at Money in the Bank, competing in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Should he win, he'll have the chance to challenge for any WWE title at any time over the next year.

"F— y'all. You can bleep that? Bleep it again. F— y'all. I'm coming for that ass," Paul said after being jumped by his fellow competitors on an episode of Raw after making his announcement.