Lyra Valkyria Takes Down WWE Raw's Xia Li to Retain NXT Women's Title

The main event of tonight's WWE NXT was for the NXT Women's Championship, with Lyra Valkyria's first Title defense pitting her against Xia Li. The match was actually supposed to take place earlier in the night, but when Valkyria's entrance began, Xia ran out and attacked her before she could even make it to the ring. Valkyria wasn't feeling great afterwards, but she was intent on defending her Title, and she was on fire when she hit the ring. Xia Li would weather the storm and take control for a while, but Valkyria was ever resilient and kept countering Xia's submissions. Valkyria was able to connect with a big-time roundhouse kick and powerslam combo, and that was enough to get the pin and the win.

Valkyria came straight into the ring and gave the referee her Championship to get things started, and Valkyria hit Li with a number of knee shots and punches to the head. Xia got back into it with a big stomp and then a boot to the neck of the Champ, and she stayed on Valkyria and kept working on the neck and head against the ropes. Valkyria dodged a move and then hit a powerful crossbody, and then a hip toss was followed by a dropkick, causing Xia to roll out of the ring.

Lyra's dropkick through the ropes knocked Xia to the floor, and then once back in the ring Valkyria went up top but was yanked off the ropes by Xia, causing the Champ's head to knock into the turnbuckle hard. Xia kept up the heat on the Champion, attacking her on the ring apron and connecting with a knee strike to the head.

Xia stomped on Valkyria in the corner back in the ring and then delivered a few more punches before hitting a suplex into a cover, but Valkyria quickly kicked out. Xia grounded the Champion with a hold before slamming her down to the mat, and at this point, Xia was clearly in control. Valkyria tried to break the hold with punches but it didn't work the first time. It did work the second time, but Xia hit a neckbreaker and went for the cover again, though Valkyuria kicked out.

Xia kept the Champ down again with a submission, but Valkyria got to her feet and slammed Xia down. A big kick followed and then Lyra delivered two more. A third resulted in a counter from Xia into another submission, but Valkyria was able to shift the position and escape. More kicks and a punch to the stomach followed, but Xia clubbed Lyra in the back. Then Valkyria almost pinned Xia but Xia came right back with a kick to the stomach.

Xia lifted Valkyria on her shoulders and spun the Champ around into a slam and a cover, but Valkyria was able to kick out. Xia lifted Lyra for a vertical suplex, but Lyra countered. The Champ caught Xia's kick and then hit a huge suplex, giving Valkyria a moment to breathe. Valkyria and Xia traded punches, but then Valkyria hit a flurry of them before hitting a huge enzuigiri. Xia countered a cover into a submission, but Valkyria shifted her weight and went for a pin. Xia kicked out but then Valkyria hit a roundhouse kick and lifted Xia for a slam and that was it for Xia. Valkyria is still the NXT Women's Champion.

