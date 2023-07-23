Matt Cardona Wears Chelsea Green's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship For His Latest Match
Is Matt Cardona technically a WWE champion?
Ever since Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on last week's Monday Night Raw, Matt Cardona has christened himself as "one-half of one-half" of the women's tag team champions. As a result, Cardona wore his wife's title down to the ring at the DDT Wrestle Peter Pan 2023 event in Tokyo, Japan this weekend for his match with Tetsuya Endo. Cardona would go on to win the DDT Universal Championship at the show, giving him yet another title to add to his impressive collection.
Cardona was present at Atlanta's State Farm Arena to see Green win the titles with Deville in person. He was then once again asked about a potential return to WWE in an interview with Busted Open Radio. Since being released from WWE in 2020, Cardona has established himself as one of independent wrestling's biggest stars while wresting in promotions like AEW, Impact Wrestling and The NWA.
I’m 1/2 of 1/2 of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions! https://t.co/wScouLEhwE— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 23, 2023
Is Matt Cardona Ready to Go Back to WWE?
"Listen, I am the Indy God, the Deathmatch King, right? First of all, it was about [Chelsea]. I didn't go there for me. So I didn't want to be backstage, I didn't want to look like I was begging for a job. I made sure John Cone snuck me in and snuck me out. So I was watching and I was super proud of her winning the titles. But yeah, like, f—, I want to walk out in a sold-out arena. It's great. I'm the Indy God. My dream wasn't to be a big fish in a small pond. My dream wasn't to be a pro wrestler. My dream was to be a WWE superstar," Cardona said (h/t Fightful).
"So of course, listen, my phone's working. If there's a 203 number calling, I'll pick up, and we'll have a conversation. But Sam, we walked about the three C's. But we'll see what happens. Hey, to quote the great Justin Bieber, 'Never say never," he added.
