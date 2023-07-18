New Champions Crowned on This Week’s WWE Raw

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions during this week’s Monday Night Raw. Both Rodriguez and Morgan were attacked backstage before the match by Rhea Ripley as the Women’s World Champion managed to damage Rodriguez’s knee with a swift kick. Green and Deville would use that injury to keep Rodriquez away as they both hit their finishers on Morgan and Deville scored the pin. This marks the first time either woman has won a title in their respective WWE careers.

As for Rodriguez, the win likely sets her up to face Ripley at SummerSlam for her world championship. Unfortunately, it also continues her unfortunate luck with women’s tag titles in WWE. Three of her four women’s tag title reigns have ended without her recording a successful title defense, including her two reigns as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ronda Rousey “Demanded” Women’s Tag Title Reign

Rodriguez & Morgan saw their first tag title reign come to an abrupt end back in May when the latter went down with a shoulder injury, leading to Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler winning the vacated titles in a four-way on an episode of Raw. The two would then drop the gold back to Morgan & Rodriguez at Money in the Bank when Baszler turned on Rousey. Meanwhile, Rousey had to put her foot down behind the scenes just for the pair to hold the tag titles for a month.

“Ronda is Ronda, right. She’s been (involved with the) main title, she main evented WrestleMania. She still gets one of the loudest pops when we walk out. This was something she demanded,” Baszler explained in a recent interview with Cheap Heat. “We’d been asking for it forever, but she finally put her foot down and went to the office and said, ‘Listen, we’ve been asking for this forever. You keep telling us, ‘After, after, after this [and] this.’”

“I honestly don’t know if she hadn’t done that, if they ever would have got to it,” she continued. “I wasn’t in a position yet to be elevated to a Ronda level, so the fact that Ronda said, ‘No, stop. I’ve done this. I want to do this because this is why I started wrestling.’ So I think that’s huge. She could be main-eventing SummerSlam. She doesn’t have to be where she is, which is elevating these titles.”

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Rumored Card