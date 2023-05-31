Watch: Matt Cardona Is Now The RyderTaker

Matt Cardona recently revived his hit YouTube series, Z! True Long Island Story, only for the first episode to feature Persia Pirotta (Steph De Lander) stealing his Internet Championship and having his limo "explode" (showing a replay of when Vince McMahon's limo exploded on WWE TV years ago). Cardona uploaded a new video on Wednesday with De Lander in a graveyard wanting to "pay respects to Zack and Persia."

Suddenly, Cardona appeared in full Undertaker gear as The RyderTaker. He then proceeds to chase De Lander around the graveyard before trapping her inside of a limousine. He then hits the classic "Where To, Stephanie?" line before the video ends.

I just got a text from a number I didn’t know with a Death Valley area code that said….



“You’ve done it now. You’ve gone and made a big mistake.” https://t.co/HERriEzqHR — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 31, 2023

With his wife Chelsea Green back in WWE, many wrestling fans assume it's only a matter of time before Cardona makes his way back to his old stomping grounds. He has talked about it in a number of interviews while remaining one of the biggest names on the independent scene with eight current championship reigns.

One goal that I've been saying for a long time is to win that WWE Championship. That's not a lie," Cardona told Chris Van Vliet late last year. "When I got released, the goal was not to get back to WWE. It wasn't like, oh, what can I do to make them notice me? What can I do to get back to WWE? You can't think like that. I certainly can't. But I would be lying if I said I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again, or I never want to have a WrestleMania match. Of course I do, because WWE is number one. So not saying, you know there's this, this plan to go back as soon as possible, but before I hang up the boots, I'd love to go back at least one time."

"Listen, I appreciate you asking me this, but here's the truth. If I were to go back, I wouldn't reveal it here, and if I wasn't going back, I wouldn't reveal it here because I want people talking," he added. "The more people are talking about Matt Cardona, the better for me. I'm the internet champion, then now, and forever. So let them talk."