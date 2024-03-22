Matt Hardy "Still Negotiating" With AEW Following WWE Rumors

Matt Hardy is hitting the free agent market imminently. The multi-time tag team champion has been with All Elite Wrestling for the past four years, making waves with his headline-grabbing feud against Sammy Guevara and on-off alliance with Private Party. Matt's momentum within AEW surged in early 2022 when his brother, Jeff Hardy, signed with the company, reuniting The Hardy Boyz in the process. Matt and Jeff seemed poised to become AEW World Tag Team Champions that summer before Jeff was indefinitely suspended for driving under the influence. While Jeff has since returned to programming, the brothers are seldom featured in prominent spots on AEW television.

The potential frustration with AEW alongside his contract nearing expiration made Matt's WWE Monday Night Raw attendance earlier this week all the more memorable.

"The reason it got even more buzz is people know my contract is coming up," Matt said on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. "I'm in the midst of contract negotiations. If you are trying to secure me under contract, I'm a guy you want. Whenever I work for your company, nobody waves the flag harder than I do. Whether it's promoting the company on social media or promoting the hell out of all the positive the company offers."

Matt is a well-traveled professional wrestler, having competed for just about every major promotion under the sun. He has had extended runs in companies like WWE, TNA, and Ring of Honor before making AEW his home. His most recent WWE stint lasted from 2017 until 2020. He would exit WWE in 2020 due to similar frustrations to what he is feeling with AEW right now, as he had previously noted that WWE was keen on transitioning him away from the ring and into a producer role.

"I do love AEW. There are some things I would like to change about my personal career there, and some of the things we're doing, but overall I love AEW because it is very important for the pro wrestling industry," Matt continued. "I want to be in a satisfactory position in what I'm doing in AEW. That's where we're at. We are still negotiating and figuring things out. There is huge value in Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and the Hardys together, especially. I want to be used to the best of my ability and get the most out of my value."