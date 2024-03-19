Photo: Matt Hardy Attends WWE Raw Days Before His AEW Contract Expires

Matt Hardy's wrestling future is uncertain. The 49-year-old wrestling legend has spent the past four years of his career in All Elite Wrestling, joining the young promotion just six months into its televised existence. In that time, Matt headlined AEW Double or Nothing 2020, fronted the Hardy Family Office faction, and reunited with brother Jeff Hardy in the tag division. While Matt is very much in the "giving back" stage of his career, both he and Jeff have expressed frustration with how they have been used in AEW. With only days to go on his AEW contract, rumors have swirled that Matt could be due for a change of scenery.

Matt Hardy Attends WWE Raw

The Broken One stoked those rumor flames even further.

Matt Hardy and his wife attended WWE Monday Night Raw this week, as the show took place in his home state of North Carolina. Matt's wife shared videos of the two watching the action from a suite within the arena. While WWE did not make note of Matt's attendance, he was coincidentally name-dropped on the broadcast, as play-by-play commentator Michael Cole alluded to Matt's brother vs. brother match against Jeff Hardy at WWE WrestleMania 25 when the topic of the upcoming Jimmy vs. Jey Uso bout was prevalent.

Matt's AEW contract is reportedly set to expire at the end of this month. Jeff's is expected to have a bit more time on it.

"Nothing really new. No updates to be given, just still conversing," Matt said when asked about his AEW contract status earlier this month. "Still in the midst of negotiating, figuring out what's going on. So no, no real updates on that. But thank you guys for asking and giving a s--t."

The multi-man Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match has led to speculation that The Hardy Boyz could find themselves in the field as mystery entrants, a la their return to WWE at WWE WrestleMania 33. While that could happen for Matt, it's unlikely that Jeff would be available by the time WWE WrestleMania 40 rolls around, as his contract is believed to have had time added onto it due to missing extended periods of action during his AEW tenure. Beyond that, Jeff is currently on the shelf after suffering a concussion on a recent AEW Rampage match.