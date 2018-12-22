Matt Riddle Wants to Enter the WWE Royal Rumble

One of WWE NXT’s brightest stars is ready for his shot in the Royal Rumble.

Matt Riddle, the former indy superstar who signed with WWE last August, recently spoke about his wanting to be an entrant in this year’s Rumble, which takes place on January 27th in Arizona. The discussion occurred on Edge and Christian’s Pod of Awesomeness.

“I’m really hoping in this new year because I know TakeOver is the same weekend as the Royal Rumble and I’ll be honest, I’m a big Rumble guy,” Riddle explained. “You never know. There might be a spot open. Maybe I get in there. Maybe I make some history. I’m aiming for the stars. Star stallion. Dude, it needs to happen. If not this year, it’s definitely this year, yeah, it should happen.”

Riddle has long been considered one of the best young wrestlers on the indepenent scene and it would be shocking to see him not get called up to the WWE’s main roster in short order.

The former UFC star began wrestling a couple of years ago and went on to great success with EVOLVE, Progress, PWG, and others. His successful background in MMA gives him an aura of believability that most wrestling stars don’t have, as well.

Outside of the Rumble, another goal that Riddle has long had is wrestling Brock Lesnar. With both men having a past in MMA, it’d be a great match-up down the line where the company would have an intriguing back story to tell. A big part of that story is Riddle saying many times throughout the years that he wants to retire Lesnar.

When Lesnar won the Univeral Championship at Crown Jewel last month, Riddle again made the reference and doubled-down. He wrote on Twitter:

Thank you Brock for coming back and winning the universal title! You’re right where I need you bro and it’s gonna be that much sweeter when I retire you in a couple years.

Most recently, Riddle has been involved in a feud with Kassius Ohno for NXT. That feud resulted in a match at the last NXT TakeOver that saw Riddle emerge victorious in just six seconds.