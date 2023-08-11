Maxxine Dupri Reveals Who Her Mentors Are in the WWE Women's Locker Room (Exclusive)

Maxxine Dupri is now an active competitor. The former leader of Maximum Male Models recently defected to Alpha Academy, aligning herself with Chad Gable and Otis. This stable switch-up has led to Maxxine trading in her ringside position for a position in the ring itself as she has been training with "Master Gable" to get in wrestling-ready shape. This culminated in Maxxine making her in-ring debut in early July, teaming with Gable and Otis to defeat the Viking Raiders, before she wrestled her first singles match later that month, picking up the W over Valhalla in a three-minute contest.

While her in-ring tenure thus far has been directly tied to Alpha Academy, Maxxine has aspirations to eventually break out into the greater women's division. Beyond that, Maxxine already has a number of relationships with many members of the women's roster behind the scenes.

Who Are Maxxine Dupri's WWE Mentors?

Speaking to ComicBook.com at the WWE SummerSlam press junket, WWE superstar Maxxine Dupri pointed to Chelsea Green, Dana Brooke, and a number of former WWE Women's Champions as talent that she has gelled with backstage.

"Chelsea Green is one of my best friends. Dana Brooke is such a sweetheart. We've really bonded," Maxxine said. "I love Natalya. Charlotte [Flair]. Bianca [Belair] is amazing. Becky [Lynch] is so cool and special and I started to have this really special relationship with her. I feel like I'm missing girls and I love them all. Emma's great. I'm missing Nikki [Cross]."

Maxxine added that the stigma surrounding tensions in the women's locker room couldn't be further from the truth, emphasizing that everyone has been welcoming to her since the beginning.

"I'm telling you it's so crazy because I think that there's this like, I don't know, this thought people have about the woman's locker room and yes, and it's not accurate," Maxxine continued. "Like when I walked in there, Liv [Morgan] was so kind to me on day one, like really took me under her wing. Without all of those women, I wouldn't be here. I am just grateful."

Maxxine currently competes for the Monday Night Raw brand. She has been part of the main roster since July 2022 when she appeared on WWE SmackDown as the fictitious sister of Max Dupri (LA Knight) and eventually took over the stable from him.