Mercedes Mone Says She's Open to Working AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, So Here Are Seven Potential Opponents

Mercedes Monè, reigning IWGP Women's World Champion, was a guest at Planet ComicCon this week and was asked about the possibility of wrestling at AEW x NJPW's Forbidden Door on June 25 in Toronto. AEW fans have been patiently waiting for Monè to show up ever since her WWE departure was made official. While she didn't confirm it'd be happening at Forbidden Door, she at least made it sound like a possibility — "June so far, I think I could be open, July might be open but I gotta get that phone call. Gotta get that phone call from (Tony Khan)." But who would her opponent be? Would she play a role in this ongoing Outsiders vs. Originals storyline in the Women's Division? Would she take on a current champion? Here are seven possible options: “When is it? [Forbidden Door]. I don’t know. June’s so far, it could be open, July might be open, but gotta get that phone call from unc.”



- Mercedes Monè at #PCKC

pic.twitter.com/nTi7ZpECYi — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 19, 2023

Britt Baker Mercedes Monè(c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D| IWGP Women’s World Championship Match. This bout easily main event the show. https://t.co/isIn1mQnJw — Shane❄️| Mercedes Monè Fan (@DrShaneSupreme) March 15, 2023 There's a pretty good chance Monè will align herself with The Outsiders if and when she pops up on AEW TV given their shared history in WWE. That'll mean she'll get confronted by AEW's originals and one of them will likely challenge her for her title. Baker will likely be the first choice and can take a loss without losing too much momentum while she keeps feuding with Saraya's group. prevnext

Jamie Hayter The ULTIMATE MOTHER match! Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter pic.twitter.com/KEpL1kitlI — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) January 4, 2023 The Champion vs. Champion angle writes itself. The real challenge will be how they can come up with a satisfying finish that doesn't anger one side or the other. prevnext

Hikaru Shida It be WILD if they managed to book these 2 matches for Forbidden Door 2! Hikaru Shida vs. Mercedes Moné

Jamie Hayter vs. Utami Hayashishita pic.twitter.com/DS23eN0OqK — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) March 18, 2023 "The CEO" vs. arguably the best AEW Women's World Champion will go over incredibly well. It also frees up Hayter to take on somebody else from Stardom. prevnext

Jade Cargill Give me Mercedes Mone vs Jade Cargill. pic.twitter.com/6IwirwHZPc — King Wrestling (@KingWrestling9) March 15, 2023 The star power in a Monè vs. Cargill match would be undeniable. But unless AEW wants to end Jade's undefeated streak before then, there's little to no chance the match would end in anything other than a DQ to protect both champions. prevnext

Athena Athena & Mercedes Moné have unfinished business. Hell…they’re business never even officially began! I need to see this match! https://t.co/kBNAV4GuJf — Will (@AXEtheMercenary) March 19, 2023 Somehow, these two never got a one-on-one match during their shared time in WWE (even at live events). Let's fix that! prevnext

Toni Storm After coming to the aid of Dr. @RealBrittBaker & #AEW Women’s World Champion @jmehytr last week, @Skyebyee looks to get revenge as she takes on #ToniStorm of #TheOutcasts THIS WEDNESDAY at #AEWDynamite LIVE from Independence, MO, THIS WEDNESDAY at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/oKSBKj8II2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 19, 2023 It might require jumping through a few hoops (there's nothing that says Monè can't be a babyface for this show, right?), but it'd make for an excellent match. prevnext