Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu Will 'Just Vibe' At Newly Revealed Vulture Fest Event

Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu have been quite busy lately, appearing at Star Wars and Marvel premieres and walking the runway at New York Fashion Week over the past month or two alone. The stars formerly known as Sasha Banks and Naomi will now be a part of the Vulture Fest, as Vulture has announced Varnado and Fatu will "just be Viking for like an hour" as part of the festival on November 12th. The event is set to take place at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles California, and tickets will cost $25 to $37. You can check out the official page right here (via @annevclark).

As for the event itself, it is described as just an hour of Varnado and Fatu looking back on some of their favorite memories, playing some games, and maybe some dancing, and overall just a fun laid-back night. You can find the official description from Vulture Fest below.

"Have you ever been in the presence of real legends? Well, lucky you because this is your opportunity to see Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu (also known as Sasha Banks and Naomi of WWE Superstar fame) live and in person for one night only. We'll look back on some of their favorite memories, play some games, and maybe even do a little dancing? No bad vibes and nothing out of pocket – just a fun night feeling the glow with two legit bosses we've missed a whole lot."

After Varnado walked the runway, she spoke to Page Six about the debut, and she compared it to her first match in the ring.

"It felt chaotic. It felt like my first wrestling match all over again! I'm back to being the new girl," Varnado said. "It felt like everyone was like, 'Who's this? Who's taking my spot?' But I just had to walk in with confidence like I knew what I was doing because this has been a dream of mine for such a long time, to be in the modeling space."

"I took a deep breath and told myself, 'I belong,'" Varnado said. "Tyra, Adriana Lima, I grew up watching all of the Victoria's Secret girls, so I always dreamt of being on a runway. Watching those girls, I was always like, 'I want to have wings one day.'"

H/T Fightful