Sasha Banks and Naomi Attend Marvel's She-Hulk Premiere

It has been almost three months since Sasha Banks and Naomi dropped their WWE Women's Tag Titles on then-Executive Vice President of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis's desk and walked out of the company. The team cited creative frustrations, as Naomi was scheduled to pin Banks in a six-woman match to become No. 1 contender for the Raw Women's Title. The two wanted their focus to be on the women's tag division, which they were champions of, and saw sending one of them into a singles program while simultaneously teasing dissension within their team would not help them accomplish that goal.

Banks and Naomi may be absent from WWE programming, but the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have not stayed away from the spotlight. The two recently appeared at Chicago's C2E2 Expo, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans under their real names, Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu. Banks and Naomi continued their outside of WWE ventures on Monday, showing out at Marvel Studios' She-Hulk launch event.

💚 Pull up in the monster

Hi @MarkRuffalo pic.twitter.com/8Ub2WxcWel — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) August 16, 2022

Despite the disagreements earlier this year, it's looking more and more likely that Banks and Naomi will be back on WWE television sooner than later. Recent reports have said that Banks and Naomi have reached "an agreement in principle" with WWE, and head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque is holding off on their return so that fans will have "something big to talk about every week for the next couple of weeks."

There have been no rumblings of either Banks or Naomi appearing in the She-Hulk series, but the former does have a relationship with Disney+ already. Banks made her acting debut in The Mandalorian Season 2, portraying Koska Reeves. She showed up in two episodes, including the culminating finale that featured the return of Luke Skywalker.

"I'm not on the next season, but it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars," Banks said in 2021. "To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet."

