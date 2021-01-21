Conor McGregor Leaves Door Open for Jake Paul Fight

✖

Conor McGregor left the door open for a fight with Jake Paul. The MMA star talked to BT Sport about the entire fight scene right now. His answers when it came to Paul were absolutely illuminating. The YouTube star has been angling for this match for a while and the former Champion isn’t going to step on the breaks just yet. "That is what it is," McGregor said. "We'll see what happens. That's it. He seems like a confused little kid to me, to be honest." All of that should be music to Paul’s ears as he tries to climb the fight ladder through any means necessary. He’s coming off a high-profile dismantling of NBA Slam Dunk Champ Nate Robinson. If that weren’t interesting enough, his brother Logan Paul is set to actually step into the ring with Floyd Mayweather later this year. So, that will be a spectacle, and you can probably expect Conor to pop up in some capacity on the day of the fight.

Logan told TMZ last fall that he wasn’t intimidated by Mayweather in the slightest. February should prove to be interesting with the history between the two combatants.

"If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f—er in half. "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question," explained in November. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!" The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—kin' matter to me… I’m 8 inches taller, I'm 40 pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm 2 times as hungry and 10 times as smart. I'm used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is. I grew up with Jake!"

When the fight became official, Mike Feinberg of The Fighting News seemed to be as confused as most fight fans.

“I don't understand the fight," Feinberg explained. "Logan Paul has tried his hand at professional boxing, couldn't even beat the other nobody that nobody's ever heard of before. He’s now zero and one. He's going to be fighting one of the best in Floyd Mayweather. It's going to be a joke of a fight. But, it's signed. It's official. I heard it from a reputable source today and even saw the signed picture of the signed contract where Floyd signed on the dotted line for this exhibition match."

