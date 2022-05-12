Mick Foley Thinks WWE's Judgement Day Could be a 'Faction for the Ages'

✖

Edge shocked everyone when he revealed his new partnership with Damian Priest, but then he upped the ante at WrestleMania Backlash when he revealed he wasn't just building a Tag Team. He was building a faction, one called Judgement Day, and at WrestleMania Backlash he revealed the third member of the new powerhouse group to be Rhea Ripley. The reveal certainly had people talking, with some throwing out the idea that perhaps the recruitment isn't even done yet. One major fan of the new faction is WWE Legend Mick Foley, who took to Twitter to share that he feels this could be a faction "for the ages".

After the reveal of Ripley as the third member of Judgement Day, Foley wrote on Twitter "This Rhea Ripley and Edge thing is EXACTLY what this long time wrestling fan was hoping for. Along with Damian Priest, this could be a faction for the ages!" It seems Foley is quite high on Judgment Day's potential and promise, and many others are most likely feeling the same way.

The group's power moves continued on the following Monday Night Raw, where Ripley defeated her former Tag Team partner Liv Morgan while Edge and Priest cheered her on. Edge and Priest also delivered beatdowns to AJ Styles and Finn Balor, and they aren't showing any signs of stopping their onslaught of Monday Night Raw anytime soon.

As for bringing in another member, one name that's been brought up quite a bit is Ciampa, who recently made his official move to Raw from NXT. Ciampa would be another person that might benefit from a dominant faction like Judgement Day, and it would help iron out a spot for him on the rather crowded Raw roster. No word yet on if that is actually happening yet or not, but fans are hopeful the group isn't done with its recruitment drive.

