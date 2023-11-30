Britt Baker Comments on Lack of Live AEW Dynamite Promo Time

Former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. took to X (formerly Twitter) to remind fans that while the AEW World Champion MJF and TNT Champion Christian Cage are getting lots of live promo time, she's gotten none in 2023. Baker's creative direction has been hit or miss since Jamie Hayter was injured and has been off television since Double or Nothing in May. She had a brief feud with Adam Cole while he was feuding with Chris Jericho because he aligned with The Outcasts Saraya who Baker was feuding with at the time. Other than that, she's been used for special appearances in big women's title matches like the match at AEW All In. All of the promos that Baker has given have been pre-taped backstage segments and Baker has been off television since September.

Where is Britt Baker?

As an AEW original, at the start, the women's division was largely built around Baker. Four years later there's an abundance of great women's wrestling talent that are being filtered in and out. In recent months, the women's division has seen the rise of Toni Storm and her "Timeless" gimmick, HOB's Julia Hart becoming one of the most improved female wrestlers in the company, former TBS Champion Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, recent signee Mariah May and rising talent Skye Blue. Fightful Select recently reported that Baker was taking some time off to help Cole rehab his injury but now that he's back on AEW programming with MJF that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

Baker is recognized as one of the "pillars" of the AEW women's division who does a lot of work to help promote the company, she was even a main figure head on AEW's reality series AEW All Access which aired on TBS earlier this year. Because of her strong involvement with the company, it is a very noticeable absence and with the lack of television time delegated to the women's division overall, what time is available is being used to build some of the stronger stories in the division. The AEW women's division has been under intense scrutiny recently over the booking decisions — or lack thereof. Over the last three pay-per/view events combined, there have been three women's matches. At All Out, the main women's championship wasn't defended despite a new champion, Saraya (who was also present at AEW All Out being crowned days prior at AEW All In.

