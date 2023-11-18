MJF Finally Accepts Samoa Joe's Offer for AEW: Full Gear

With one last episode of TV left before AEW: Full Gear, AEW World Champion MJF was running out of time to find a Tag Team partner for his Title defense. With Adam Cole sidelined with an injury, MJF was on the hunt for a partner to help defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear against The Gunns, but so far he hadn't been able to find one. Towards the end of AEW Rampage, MJF was cornered by Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns, but then Samoa Joe ran out to make the save and run them off. Joe would then extend his hand so MJF could accept his help at Full Gear and therefore his deal for a Title shot in return, and after some hesitation, MJF finally shook his hand and accepted the offer.

On the previous episode of ROH, Joe relinquished the ROH World Television Championship so he could focus on going after MJF's AEW World Championship. Over the past few weeks, Joe had extended an offer to MJF that he would help him and be his partner if he was guaranteed a rematch for the AEW World Championship, but MJF hadn't accepted that offer yet.

Despite MJF not accepting ahead of time, Joe ran in for the save tonight, but he wasn't backing away from the deal. MJF was in a difficult place, as he was out of options and facing big odds against the combined strength of The Gunns and Bullet Club Gold, so he agreed. Now the two will battle it out together against The Gunns at Full Gear to attempt to retain the ROH Tag Team Championships.

That match will be held during Zero Hour, but MJF has another huge task ahead of him later in the show. MJF will battle it out with Jay White for the AEW World Championship, a Title that White has been running around with ever since Bullet Club Gold stole it from MJF. If MJF retains, he will face Samoa Joe next, but if White wins, he's under no obligation to uphold MJF's deal with Joe. That could lead to Joe being around just to make sure things are fair during MJF's match, but we'll have to wait and see.

As for Joe's previous Title, ROH will hold a 6-Way Survival of the Fittest match at Final Battle and will hold eliminator matches to determine who will be the six people competing for the Title. Before Final Battle though is Full Gear, and you can find the full card for Full Gear below.

AEW FULL GEAR CARD

AEW World Championship: MJF (C) vs. Jay White

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Ricky Starks and Big Bill (C) vs. La Facción Ingobernable vs. FTR vs. Kings of the Black Throne

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida (C) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm

AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (C) vs. Julia Hart vs. Red Velvet OR Skye Blue

Texas Death Match: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

Sting, Darby Allin and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. The Young Bucks

Zero Hour – ROH Tag Team Championships: MJF and Samoa Joe (C) vs. The Gunns

Zero Hour – Buddy Matthews vs. Claudio Castagnoli

