AEW Reveals One Last Match for Full Gear

The card for AEW Full Gear was mostly set coming into this week's episodes of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage, but there was still one more match to be revealed for the anticipated pay-per-view. The setup took place during Collision, where Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli issued a challenge to House of Black's Buddy Matthews. After some goading by Castagnoli (including a shot at Matthews' ability to accept a match without approval from Malakai Black), Matthews accepted, and the two will battle one-on-one on Zero Hour, which will be streamed free of charge ahead of the main Full Gear pay-per-view.

Castagnoli stood in the ring and issued the challenge to Buddy, and he just had to take one more jab at Matthews and the House of Black while he did. Castagnoli said, "So what do you say, if it's you and me...unless, you have to go back and ask Malakai for approval first, I understand."

You could tell that annoyed Matthews, and Castagnoli kept prodding, saying, "So what do you say Buddy, if you're man enough. You and me right here tomorrow at Full Gear." The crowd was clearly into it, and it didn't take long for Tony Khan to make the match official for Zero Hour. Knowing those two and what they are capable of, it should be a great match, and you can find Khan's official post below.

With Matthews accepting the challenge, the entire House of Black will be in action at Full Gear. Black and Brody King will be competing against LFI, FTR, and Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, while Julia Hart will be competing against Sky Blue and Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship. There's a chance that House of Black leaves Full Gear with three Titles and a win against BCC, and that would be quite the night for the fearsome faction.

AEW FULL GEAR CARD

AEW World Championship: MJF (C) vs. Jay White

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Ricky Starks and Big Bill (C) vs. La Facción Ingobernable vs. FTR vs. Kings of the Black Throne

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida (C) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm

AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (C) vs. Julia Hart vs. Red Velvet OR Skye Blue

Texas Death Match: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

Sting, Darby Allin and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. The Young Bucks

Zero Hour – ROH Tag Team Championships: MJF and TBD (C) vs. The Gunns

Zero Hour – Buddy Matthews vs. Claudio Castagnoli

