NXT Tag Team Debuts on WWE Raw With Shocking Victory Over Fan Favorites

The Creed Brothers just made their WWE main roster debut on Monday Night RAW and immediately showed everyone why NXT viewers have been shouting their names from the rooftops for the last year. Julius and Brutus Creed have been one of the best and most popular tag teams in NXT over the past year or two, consistently showing off their technical wrestling skills and incredible athletic ability. People have long been hoping to see them called up to the company's main roster.

While WWE hasn't officially announced a call-up for the Creeds, the tag team did make their RAW debut on Monday night in a match against Chad Gable and Otis of the Alpha Academy. The Creeds, along with Ivy Nile, seemed to immediately grab the attention of the fans in the arena, and surprisingly went on to win their debut match.

The Creed Brothers impressed quite a few people in their first outing on the main roster, putting on an incredible show with Alpha Academy and showing everyone why they've outgrown NXT. After their victory, social media was flooded with messages of delight about their performance. Fans, journalists, and eve WWE legends took time to celebrate the Creeds, all hoping to see more of the duo on RAW in the future.

You can check out some of the biggest reactions to the Creeds' debut below!