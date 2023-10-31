NXT Tag Team Debuts on WWE Raw With Shocking Victory Over Fan Favorites
Former NXT Tag Team Champions the Creed Brothers delivered an impressive win in their Raw debut.
The Creed Brothers just made their WWE main roster debut on Monday Night RAW and immediately showed everyone why NXT viewers have been shouting their names from the rooftops for the last year. Julius and Brutus Creed have been one of the best and most popular tag teams in NXT over the past year or two, consistently showing off their technical wrestling skills and incredible athletic ability. People have long been hoping to see them called up to the company's main roster.
While WWE hasn't officially announced a call-up for the Creeds, the tag team did make their RAW debut on Monday night in a match against Chad Gable and Otis of the Alpha Academy. The Creeds, along with Ivy Nile, seemed to immediately grab the attention of the fans in the arena, and surprisingly went on to win their debut match.
THE CREED BROTHERS are ready for action on #WWERaw!@JuliusCreedWWE 💎 @BrutusCreedwwe 💎 @ivynile_wwe pic.twitter.com/MmOHocMpMa— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2023
The Creed Brothers impressed quite a few people in their first outing on the main roster, putting on an incredible show with Alpha Academy and showing everyone why they've outgrown NXT. After their victory, social media was flooded with messages of delight about their performance. Fans, journalists, and eve WWE legends took time to celebrate the Creeds, all hoping to see more of the duo on RAW in the future.
You can check out some of the biggest reactions to the Creeds' debut below!
Impressive
The Creed Brothers had an impressive debut! The crowd was really into this match, which was good as well. Everyone involved had a role, it was great #WWERaw— IYO 🔛🔝 (@IYOSKYfan82) October 31, 2023
pic.twitter.com/k2CwA9TXbG
So Freaking Awesome
The Creed Brothers get the W on their WWE RAW debut against Otis and Chad Gable. What a fun match!! The Creed Brothers have been so freaking awesome on NXT I can't wait to see what they do on the main roster! pic.twitter.com/XGeIcTgzkq— Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) October 31, 2023
Legit
The Creed Brothers are legit #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5jP5bJulFP— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) October 31, 2023
Generational Debut
THE CREED BROTHERS JUST HAD A GENERATIONAL DEBUT RAHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/bvv6pDYzA1— Real-EST ²³ (@CenationRealest) October 31, 2023
Only Getting Better
👏 That's how you make a debut! Creed Brothers will only get better taking on main roster talent. pic.twitter.com/Pzg7AvFdkp— Meltzer Said What? (@MeltzerSaidWhat) October 31, 2023
THEM
THEM. pic.twitter.com/S1X6XoaL5z— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 31, 2023
What a Win
WHAT A WIN FOR THE CREED BROTHERS.
THAT MATCH WAS FANTASTIC 👏🏻.— Junior (@JuniorYEAH2) October 31, 2023
pic.twitter.com/uYfFGpzYNf
One of the Best Debuts
One of the best debuts for a tag team in a long time.
What a night for The Creed Brothers.#WWE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/R3jYl5xyOE— Steve Fall (@SteveFall) October 31, 2023
So Proud
I am so proud of the Creeds.
From Walking Loaves Of White Bread, to Lumbering Sacks of Flour, to Authors of Plain, to winners on #WWERaw.— Alex Pawlowski🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️✌️❤️ (@AlexSourGraps) October 31, 2023
I NEED MORE CREED
I NEED MORE CREED!
That match was great!
Mick#RAW— Mick Foley (@foleyispod) October 31, 2023