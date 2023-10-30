Fourth-Generation McMahon Teases Joining WWE

The McMahon family name will always be synonymous with professional wrestling. Shortly after World War II, Vince J. McMahon started the Capitol Wrestling Corporation, a professional wrestling promotion that would put the scripted sport on the map. The CWC evolved into the World Wide Wrestling Federation for a brief spell before rebranding to its most prominent acronym, the WWF, just before Vince Sr.'s son, Vince K. McMahon, took the reins. Vince Jr. has owned and operated the sports-entertainment giant ever since and has fully embraced the familial nature that comes with his late father's business. Now known as WWE, the publicly-traded company has seen McMahon's children, Shane and Stephanie, both hold prominent positions of power for years at a time. McMahon's son-in-law, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, currently runs WWE creative.

For now, the McMahon lineage within WWE stretches for three generations. That said, a fourth could be on the way sooner than later.

Declan McMahon Teases WWE Debut

(Photo: WWE)

Wrestling has more than one royal family.

When asked which of Shane or Stephanie McMahon's children is most likely to join the family business, Declan McMahon named himself as the top choice to start a pro wrestling career in WWE.

"Oh, probably me. I mean, the story, the story's already written, right?" Declan told Developmentally Speaking. "The rightful heir. The good-looking. The one who looks like Vince, right?"

At 19 years old, Declan McMahon is the oldest of the current generation of his family. He is the son of Shane McMahon and currently plays football at Indiana University.

Then and now pic.twitter.com/KQVGOyS7hH — Declan James McMahon (@ODmcmahon) October 16, 2023

Declan's WWE connections go beyond a behind the scenes capacity, as he has been shown on WWE TV on a couple of occasions, including when he was just a baby.

"I think, just in the sense that you could play off the WrestleMania 20 [intro] like I posted on Twitter," Declan continued. "You could play that off and just show that like, the new generation [of] McMahon has arrived. I think in that sense, I would. We have such a great family, and we're all so supportive of each other."

Even if Declan believes he is the most likely to make the leap, he also admits he might not be the only one.

"I think any of us could potentially want to do it," Declan continued. "I know Aurora, Triple H's oldest daughter, she's always talked about wanting to do it, but in having my dad and my grandpa's ego, I think I'd be the best."