WWE's The Creed Brothers Win Their Reinstatement to NXT

The Creed Brothers were ready to throw down with The Dyad after they challenged the Schism duo to a cage match, and if they won, they would get reinstated to NXT. Schism attempted to tip the scales early by taking Brutus away and locking the cage with Julius inside against the Dyad, and the plan was working, even if Julius was still putting up a major fight. Eventually, Brutus obliterated Schism's other members and pulled off the cage door to get in. Julius and Brutus reunited was too much for The Dyad to handle, and the Creed Brothers would get the win and therefore be reinstated to WWE NXT.

Schism first started by separating the brothers, carrying Brutus away backstage while Julius was locked in with Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. Julius answered the call and knocked both Schism members down, but they were able to turn the tables and overwhelm him afterwards with a clothesline and multiple strikes to the midsection and head. Reid then connected with a series of punches to the head while Fowler gave a stomp to the head.

Fowler and Reid threw Julius into the cage wall but he jumped on the ropes and flipped over them, following with a clothesline on both. Then Julius had the ankle lock cinched in on Fowler, who tried to break the hold by grabbing the rope, but there were no rope breaks. Then Fowler and Reid tried to run Julius' face against the cage, but he was able to keep them at bay. Unfortunately, they were able to make it happen on the next attempt, which sent Julius to the mat.

Julius tried to fight back all throughout, but every time he almost got some momentum the numbers game would overwhelm him and kill the momentum. Joe Gacy and Ava Raine taunted Julius from outside the cage, and Reid and Fowler took turns slamming him into the cage wall. Reid hit a backbreaker on Julius and then Fowler slammed Julius down before punching him in the face.

They threw him into the corner turnbuckle and then into a missile dropkick, but Julius was able to kick out of the cover attempt that followed. All of a sudden Schism members were flying on the entrance ramp, and it was Brutus running back out to the ring. Brutus knocked everyone around and then met Gacy, who had the key to the cage. Brutus knocked a huge group of Schism members down, but Gacy kept running away with the key. Then Brutus ripped the door off and threw it into the cage.

Brutus knocked Reid and Fowler down with punches and then hit them both with suplexes. Then he picked up the door and slammed Reid and Fowler into the cage walls with it, followed by another throw of Fowler into the wall. Brutus helped Julius up and they threw Reid into the other cage wall and then into all three other walls, and on the last one, they threw him into Fowler as well.

Fowler got to his feet though and threw Julius into Brutus, and Reid then hit a huge dropkick on Brutus after slamming Julius into the wall. The Dyad picked up the door and tried to pin Brutus with it, but he was able to keep it away thanks to Julius' help. The Creed Brothers then had the door and slammed The Dyad down with it, pinning them to the mat. Julius picked up Reid and Fowler and lifted them up on his shoulders, and that was followed by Brutus leaping off the top rope and colliding with them. Double clotheslines into pins followed and they got the pin and the win, and with it, they are officially reinstated.

