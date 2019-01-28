Watch: Naomi’s Legendary Royal Rumble Escape Ruined by Mandy Rose

Well, this just wasn’t fair.
Naomi took the difficulty level to 10 in her attempt to stay alive in the Royal Rumble when she tight-rope-walked the guard rail, long jumped to the stairs and stuck the landing. However, Naomi’s epic escape was ruined when an already-eliminated Mandy Rose swiped her feet and sent Naomi crumbling to the floor.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Here’s the first half of Naomi’s Houdini attempt:
.@NaomiWWE saving the day!
➡️ //t.co/ePt5TzD6sU pic.twitter.com/tOyoVUPZRk— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 28, 2019
And now, for the most impressive part — the Olympic leap.
Naomi saved herself… then Mandy Rose eliminated her.
What a heel Mandy is 😂😂😂 #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/p5ROwLqnDo— WWE Critics (@WWECritics) January 28, 2019
Which was followed by some well-engineered heel heat:
#GodsGreatestCreation @WWE_MandyRose is going to PAY for taking out @NaomiWWE… #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/hmk5WwWmiZ— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019