Watch: Naomi’s Legendary Royal Rumble Escape Ruined by Mandy Rose

Well, this just wasn’t fair.

Naomi took the difficulty level to 10 in her attempt to stay alive in the Royal Rumble when she tight-rope-walked the guard rail, long jumped to the stairs and stuck the landing. However, Naomi’s epic escape was ruined when an already-eliminated Mandy Rose swiped her feet and sent Naomi crumbling to the floor.

Here’s the first half of Naomi’s Houdini attempt:

And now, for the most impressive part — the Olympic leap.

Which was followed by some well-engineered heel heat:

