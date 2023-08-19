New Report Sheds Light on Possibility of Edge Heading to AEW After WWE Deal is Done

Those who tuned into last night's episode of WWE SmackDown would be forgiven for thinking it was possibly Edge's final match on WWE TV for the foreseeable future. The episode was built around celebrating Edge's 25th anniversary in WWE, and while it did celebrate his career throughout the night, it also felt a bit like an emotional farewell. Fightful Select's latest report reveals some new details regarding Edge's status with WWE and his contract, as well as how realistic the possibility is that he heads to AEW after his contract with WWE ends.

Edge has stated that his match against Sheamus on the 25th Anniversary episode was the last match on his contract, but Edge also said that his deal with WWE doesn't end until September. WWE hasn't commented that his deal is coming up or that this was Edge's last match, but WWE typically doesn't address those sorts of things, especially over the past year.

If Edge's deal with WWE is up in September, he would be able to sign with whoever he chooses afterward, though he wouldn't be using the Edge name. The Edge name is trademarked by WWE, so he would likely go by his real name Adam Copeland. Fightful states that there are many in AEW who think Edge coming to the company could be a real possibility. The report also says that those close to Edge claimed that the idea of him working in AEW isn't as "out there" as one might think earlier this year.

The thought of Copeland possibly coming to AEW was discussed by a lot of people in AEW before it was known that Edge's match against Sheamus would be the last on his WWE contract. There was also interest from Tony Khan before Edge even made his in-ring return to WWE. Khan was interested in 2019, before it was known Edge could make a return to the ring, and after that Edge explained those discussions to Vince McMahon, who wanted Edge to return in WWE if it was possible. That led to WWE meeting with doctors and running tests, and ultimately Edge would be cleared and make his return at the Royal Rumble.

Now it seems there's another chance to make a splash in AEW, and there are a few key things that might make a run in AEW very appealing. The one that stands out most is Christian, who is currently signed with AEW and is in the midst of a storyline involving the TNT Championship. Edge and Christian together again for one more run could certainly be entertaining, and they would be able to mix it up with a host of AEW's biggest names as well as some familiar faces.

The Hardys come to mind right away, but Edge is also good friends with FTR, and that would easily be a huge match if it were to happen. If we're talking FTR, it's hard not to leap to CM Punk, and that would be a marquee match as well. As for other big match scenarios, Kenny Omega, Sting, MJF, Adam Cole, Darby Allin, Hook, Ricky Starks, Swerve Strickland, and more would make for great match-ups, and everyone would love to see Bryan Danielson vs Edge at some point too.

Whether or not that happens though remains to be seen, but it is fun to think about.