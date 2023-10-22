Netflix's Wrestlers Star Makes AEW Collision Debut

AEW Collision got things started with a thrilling match between Bryan Danielson and Andrade El Idolo, and that would lead to a match featuring Sky Blue, who has started to undergo a bit of a transformation over recent weeks. Her opponent ended up being a welcome surprise, as Blue would face OVW and Netflix Wrestlers star Hollywood Haley J. This was Haley J's AEW Collision debut, and though she would end up losing to Sky Blue, perhaps this is the start of more appearances for Haley J and other OVW stars in AEW, which was one of many topics in the Wrestlers documentary.

At the start of the match, Blue drove Haley J back into the corner but Haley J came back with a strike, only to get kicked to the ground. Blue stomped on Haley J, and then Haley J came back with some offense of her own, but Blue then knocked her back down and kept her down with numerous strikes.

Haley J hit a nice combo of elbow strikes and punches, and she was able to knock Blue down to the mat. Haley J went for a move but missed and ended up leaving herself vulnerable to being picked up by Blue, who then slammed her down from the top rope to the mat. Blue then twisted Haley J up and slammed her down to the mat, getting the pin and the win.

In Netflix's Wrestlers documentary, we see OVW start a relationship with AEW, sending some of their stars to AEW Dark. OVW co-owner Matt Jones is a big proponent of that relationship, and when ComicBook had the chance to speak to Jones, he revealed what led to that relationship being established.

"I'm friends with Tony Schiavone. Tony Schiavone was doing Georgia basketball and football broadcast on the radio, and I do Kentucky stuff," Jones said. "I met him and we kind of became friends. So, then when he became part of AEW, I reached out to him. He invited us down to a show during COVID in Jacksonville and I met Tony, and we kind of hit it off. Then we thought about doing some stuff with Tony."

"We have a relationship with him (Khan). I wish we had even more of one," Jones continued. "It didn't totally work out, but he's been good to us. A lot of our people he's had on AEW Dark, and hopefully that's a relationship that continues to grow."

"QT Marshall's another one," Jones added. "It's funny. I know no one in wrestling. No one. I know Al [Snow]. And then I knew Schiavone from outside of wrestling. So Tony Khan's the only person I know, and it's kind of funny because he's one of the most prominent people in the industry."

