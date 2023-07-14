New Report Reveals When Mercedes Moné Might Return to TV and Her Next Opponent

Mercedes Moné has been sidelined with an injury since New Japan Pro-Wrestling Strong Resurgence, but two new reports are shining some light on when we might see her back on TV and who her next opponent might be when she's back to 100%. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Moné is expected to be at IMPACT Slammiversary on July 15th, and the belief is that she will be there to support Trinity. Trinity is taking on Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship at the pay-per-view, and it makes sense since Trinity was at Wrestle Kingdom to support Moné when she won the IWGP Women's Championship.

That is expected to just be an appearance, but a new report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer states that while it isn't known when Moné will exactly return, current plans are for her to battle NJPW Strong Women's Champion Giulia when she does make her return to in-ring action.

It was reported at the time that the original plans for Moné at Resurgence called for her to defeat Willow Nightingale and win the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. Unfortunately, Moné was injured and so an audible was called, and Nightingale would become the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion. Since then she's defended it several times, and her final defense would be at NJPW Strong Independence Day.

That's where she would face Giulia, and though she would get a victory as part of a tag team on Night One, Giulia would walk away the winner and the new NJPW Strong Women's Champion on Night Two.

Giulia will likely have some other Title defenses before her big match with Moné, but when that happens, it will be must-see TV. Moné delivered big attention and big matches during her time in NJPW and was set to do the same thing in NJPW Strong. It remains to be seen if she will defeat Giulia in her first match back from injury and when that will actually happen, but hopefully we will know more soon.

At the time of the injury, NJPW issued a statement, writing "During her match with Willow Nightingale in the main event of Resurgence May 21, Mercedes Moné sustained an injury to her right ankle. Moné underwent a thorough appraisal of her injury immediately after her match and began treatment. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Moné a full and fast recovery."

You can watch Trinity in action at Impact Slammiversary on July 15th, and you can find the full card below.

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (C) vs Nick Aldis

Knockouts World Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs Trinity

X Division Championship: Chris Sabin (C) vs Lio Rush

Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The Coven (C) vs Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly

Impact World Tag Team Championship 4-Way: ABC (C) vs Moose and Brian Myers vs Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs Subculture

Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (C) vs Kenny King

Ultimate X Match: Mike Bailey vs Jonathan Gresham vs Kushida vs Kevin Knight vs Angels

Frankie Kazarian vs Eddie Edwards

Death Dolls and Jody Threat vs Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Jai Vidal

