Trinity on If She'd Ever Team With Mercedes Mone Again, Their WWE Departure

Trinity and Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Naomi and Sasha Banks in WWE, have found plenty of success in the pro wrestling world since choosing to walk out of the company back in May 2022. Mone debuted for New Japan Pro-Wretsling at the start of the year, briefly held the IWGP Women's World Championship and was positioned to win New Japan's Strong Women's Championship before suffering an injury back in May. Meanwhile, Naomi debuted for Impact Wrestling back in April and is currently on an unbeaten six-man streak. She'll challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship this weekend at Slammiversary but has also kept the door open to tag with Mone once "The CEO" has healed up.

"I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else other than her, whatever that is. I'll always do what's best for her, what's best for me and what's best for the business. If it's something that comes up that makes sense for the both of us, hell yeah. Me and her, we just had each other it felt like. Other than Tamina, Bayley checking in on us regularly, that was it. We just had each other going through that," she told The New York Post this week.

Trinity on Her Decision to Leave WWE

Both women have remained tight-lipped about their decision to leave WWE and have actively pushed back against diving into too many details. According to various backstage reports, the two were looking for a program with their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships after just winning them at WrestleMania 38, but WWE officials wanted the pair to challenge for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships at Hell in a Cell in singles competition. This was apparently the straw that broke the camel's back as they dropped the title on John Laurinaitis' desk and walked out at the start of an episode of Monday Night Raw. WWE responded by suspending the pair, stripping them of their titles and having them publicly chastized by Raw and SmackDown's commentary teams for weeks.

Nobody understands the magnitude of what happened and what really went on and why we feel the way we feel and where we are but me and her and the people that were involved that day. It just goes to show how real our friendship is and how real all of this is."

