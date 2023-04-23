What's Next for Mecedes Mone After Losing the IWGP Women's World Championship?

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) saw her IWGP Women's World Championship reign come to an end at Stardom's All Star Grand Queendom event this weekend in Yokohama, Japan. After debuting for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Mone beat Kairi (Sane) for the title NJPW's Battle in the Valley event in San Jose back in mid-February. Her first successful title defense would come two months later at New Japan's Sakura Genesis show in Tokyo, defeating AZM and Hazuki in a triple threat. Mone then turned her attention Mayu Iwatani, known as "The Icon of Stardom."

Iwatani was able to put "The CEO" away with a delayed bridging Dragon Suplex. And while Mone had played up the cocky heel role leading up to and during the match, she dropped the act and helped Iwatani in celebrating the title change.

"I love being your C.E.O. of Stardom," Money told the crowd. "And tonight, Mayu, you really showed me you are The Icon of Stardom Pro-Wrestling. Take care of that IWGP Women's championship, and show these girls all over the world why you are truly The Icon."

It was initially reported that Mone's deal with Bushiroad (the parent company of both New Japan and Stardom) consisted of only three matches, so having Mone drop the title could be a sign that her contract has expired and no new deal has been signed. Mone has directly denied these reports and claimed in a post-match interview after her loss that she'd be at the NJPW Resurgence event in Long Beach, California, on May 21. She also demanded a rematch with Iwatani in a Stardom ring in the future.

"I'm not done with New Japan. I'm not done with Stardom. I'm still on my world tour. My next stop is May 21st at Resurgence."



Mercedes Moné confirms she'll be working the NJPW Long Beach show next month, getting her IWGP Women's title rematch. Let's go!pic.twitter.com/ffqE1BxyLJ — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) April 23, 2023

"The rumors are so far from the truth. If it's not coming from me or my voice, then how does anyone else know my business? None of it is true unless it is coming from me. It's just a reminder that I'm a conversation starter," she told Sports Illustrated last week.

Reports of Mone permanently moving to Japan also started popping up last week. On top of that, one of Stardom's biggest current stars — Giulia — recently called out Mone to a match in an interview with Tokyo Sport. Giulia would lose Stardom's top championship, the World of Stardom title, to Tam Nakano in the All Star Queendom main event.

Do you think Mone sticks with Stardom and continue to work in Japan after her rematch? Could she start popping up in US-based promotions like AEW and Impact? Or has all of this been setting the stage for a WWE comeback? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!