New WWE Funko Pops: Wrestlemania Pop Moments, Bam Bam Bigelow, and More

Funko has thrown some new WWE Pop figures into the ring, and the collection includes some exciting exclusives. In fact, the only common figure from the wave is the Bret 'Hit Man' Hart and Shawn Michaels Pop Moment from their legendary Iron Man Wrestlemania 12 match, which you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22 at checkout).

As for the exclusives in the wave, you can get a glow-in-the-dark Pop of Bam Bam Bigelow here at Walmart (includes Pop protector) for $19.76. An Undertaker with Paul Bearer holding an urn Pop bundle with Wrestlemania 9 pin is also available at GameStop. You can also look forward to a Pop Moment of Hulk Hogan vs Andre the Giant in their Wrestlemania 3 match at a Target Con event in 2023.

Note that the Bam Bam Bigelow Walmart exclusive Funko Pop packaging has revealed that figures of Jerry "The King" Lawler, Dusty Rhodes, Matt Riddle, Randy Orton, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, and Rhea Ripley are on the way for this series. Stay tuned for updates.

