Godzilla Black Light Funko Pops Launch As Exclusives

It's an exciting time to be a Godzilla fan. There's a new MonsterVerse movie in the works , a new Toho movie coming out of Japan, a new series on Apple TV+, and some exciting new merch to collect. The latest addition is a wave of new Godzilla Funko Pop figure exclusives that glow under black light. The lineup includes Godzilla from the 2021 film Godzilla vs. King Kong and Mothra. Both of these Pop figures are Entertainment Earth exclusives that you can pre-order right here for $13.99 each. Note that US shipping is free using the code HOLIDAYFREE22 at checkout.

In other Godzilla merch news, Quantum Mechanix recently released a series of cuddly kaiju that come in several different limited edition styles that cover a range of Godzilla variants. Choose from Atomic Breath Godzilla, Black and White Godzilla, Burning Godzilla, and standard Godzilla.

Each Godzilla plush in the QMx lineup measures around 8.5-inches tall and features angry eyebrows, dorsal fins, and a zippermouth. On every figure but the standard Godzilla (tongue), that zippermouth opens to reveal a heat ray/ atomic breath blast. Pre-orders for the entire series are available here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 each or $139.99 for a case of 4. Again, you can get free shipping using the code above, and you won't be charged until they leave the warehouse, which is expected around June, 2023.

