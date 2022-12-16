Dragon Ball Super Unleashes a Huge Wave of Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In the midst of the success of the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Funko has launched a huge wave of DBS Funko Pops along with keychains, and a boxed tee. Naturally, there are also plenty of exclusives to be had. The collection includes Goku, Jiren, Shin, Trunks, and more. A breakdown of the wave can be found below along with pre-order links. Exclusives are highlighted. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22 at checkout.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now available to pre-order here at RightStuf for $26.24. It will arrive on March 14th 2023 with the following special features:

2022 Special Video

Trailers

Promo Videos

Dragon Ball Super is preparing for its manga's return, with a storyline that will take place before the events of Super Hero, focusing on Goten and Trunks acting as superheroes before they played their role in the fight against Cell Max. With this prequel story most likely meaning that we won't be seeing Gohan Beast and/or Orange Piccolo making their debut in Weekly Shonen Jump, the pair of young Z-Fighters might be performing the fusion dance once again.