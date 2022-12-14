New Pokemon Funko Pops: Espeon, Oshawott, Munchlax

Funko has officially unveiled the eleventh wave of Pop figures in their Pokemon collection, and this time around Espeon, Oshawott, and Munchlax are ready to be added to your Pokedex. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now with free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22 at checkout. They're also available here on Amazon and here at GameStop.

While you're at it, Pokemon Trading Card Games Sword & Shield Charizard Ultra-Premium Collection has been difficult to get at times, but stock levels have been increasing in recent days. In fact, you can get your hands on one for $108.97 (9% off) here on Amazon at the time of writing. It is also available here at Walmart for $120.99. Note that the set is one of the last Sword & Shield collectors boxes, so it is highly sought after by collectors. Details about the contents can be found below.

In other Pokemon news, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are both available via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. You can order a copy here on Amazon now. For more coverage on the pair of Switch exclusives and all things Pokemon in general, click here.

"Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the most ambitious and forward-thinking Pokemon game yet, but suffers from some frustrating graphics and technical features," reads the opening of our review of the game. "The new Pokemon games represent a transition to the franchise's ninth generation of games and the first to truly feature an open world able to be explored however a player wishes. It continues a nearly decade-long evolution for the Pokemon games produced by Game Freak, with each set of games increasingly deviating from the time-worn formula set by the original Pokemon Red and Green games 25 years ago. But while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is truly a wonder to behold as a Pokemon game, it struggles to meet even the relatively basic graphical standards for a modern video game."