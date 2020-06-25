WWE NXT’s Keith Lee Retains and Will Challenge Adam Cole for NXT Championship

The main event of tonight’s NXT featured some of the black and gold brand’s biggest stars, as Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, and Finn Balor went head to head to head for not only Lee’s North American Championship but also for the opportunity to go against Adam Cole for the NXT Championship. As one would expect from a match featuring talent of this caliber, the action in the ring was fierce, with all three stars pulling out all the stops for their chance at Cole’s Championship title. By the end of the night though, only one was left standing, and that was none other than Keith Lee.

Initially, both Gargano and Balor took turns trying to wear down Lee, and a few times they even joined forces trying to knock him down. The wear and tear did work after a while, as Gargano and then Balor traded places on Lee’s back to put him in submission holds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lee wasn’t going to fall that easy though, and even after substantial punishment he picked up Balor and Gargano and tossed them over his shoulders.

Lee then managed to get the upper hand for a bit, but Balor turned the tide, and Gargano capitalized and knocked Lee down once more, resulting in both stars throwing Lee into the steel steps.

The three stars would continue to trade blows, and despite taking a lot of punishment, Lee refused to fall. Gargano almost had him though by putting his feet on the ropes, but Lee evaded that as well, though Lee’s pin on Gargano was interrupted by Balor.

Lee would then deliver a big bang catastrophe to Balor in the middle of the ring, and that was enough to get the win. Now Lee retains his Championship and heads to take on Cole for the biggest prize in NXT.

“There can only be one. #WWENXT

@RealKeithLee @AdamColePro”

You can find the official description for tonight’s episode of NXT below.

“Don’t miss one of the most pivotal matches in NXT history this week! Keith Lee will defend his NXT North American Title against Finn Bálor and Johnny Gargano with the winner challenging NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Winner Take All Match on July 8. Elsewhere, Karrion Kross is back in action against Bronson Reed and Damian Priest goes one-on-one with Finn Bálor. Catch it all on USA Network at 8/7 C tonight!”

Here’s the full card.

Damian Priest vs Cameron Grimes

Bronson Reed vs Karrion Kross

Triple Threat Match For NXT Title Opportunity: North American Champion Keith Lee vs Finn Balor vs Johnny Gargano

What have you thought of NXT so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!