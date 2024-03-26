Nigel McGuinness "Got in the Ring Last Week": Training For AEW Match?

The current generation of wrestling fans know him as a commentator, but for over a decade Nigel McGuinness was a storied in-ring competitor in his own right. McGuinness made a name for himself in Ring of Honor, feuding with future industry titans like Samoa Joe, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson. He captured the ROH World Championship in 2007 and went on to reign for 545 days, the second-longest reign in that title's history. McGuinness wrestled for just two more years after losing the ROH World Title. While he had a series of injuries that slowed him down over the years, McGuinness attributes his retirement due to the fact that WWE did not sign him, he did not have interest in returning to TNA, and he couldn't physically keep up his ROH wrestling style.

Will Nigel McGuinness Come Out of Retirement?

(Photo: ROH)

AEW Collision's color commentator may not be behind the desk for long.

Speaking on Wrestling Weekly, Nigel McGuinness reflected on his six-year WWE announcing run, noting he had frustrations being at the commentary booth while knowing he still had the ability to compete.

"When I was in WWE, seeing so many of my peers coming up and having that level of success and that level of fame and the fortune was very difficult for me to accept," McGuinness said. "Especially when I can still wrestle today, you know?"

That knowledge of his ability is not just wishful thinking either.

"I got in the ring last week and just felt perfectly okay," McGuinness continued. "Sometimes, people say it's a lot easier if you choose yourself to quit and I don't think that it's the case."

McGuinness's efforts to wrestle again have been teased over the past couple of years. Last summer, McGuinness declared that he would come out of retirement for one specific opponent at one specific event: Bryan Danielson at AEW ALL IN: London in Wembley Stadium. Danielson missed that show due to injury. On the day of AEW ALL IN, McGuinness took to social media to reveal he had ring gear made for the event and that he was "proud to be ready to go."

In a different Universe...

Proud to have been ready to go – but couldn't be more excited to call the biggest show in British Pro Wrestling history 😀 pic.twitter.com/X2GjHgRoNU — Nigel Mcguinness (@McGuinnessNigel) August 27, 2023

Danielson is currently active on the AEW roster, having been a healthy competitor for the past several months. There is no word on what AEW President Tony Khan has planned for Danielson at the event, but considering McGuinness was seemingly on standby last year, it's possible this Danielson vs. McGuinness bout is revisited come August.