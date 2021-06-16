NXT Fans Thrilled with Samoa Joe's Return and Attack on Adam Cole
Tonight's NXT kicked off with a bang, as General Manager William Regal revealed who he had planned to take over the General Manager position from him. It turned out to be Samoa Joe, who came out to the ring after Karrion Kross had come out to chastize Regal for being emotional in the lead up to saying goodbye to NXT. Joe then came out and revealed that Regal had wanted to talk to him, and that's when Rega brought up Joe was his pick to take over for him. That didn't end up happening, but what we got was even better, as Joe is essentially going to be Regal's enforcer, and he's already hard at work choking those who cross Regal out, which included Adam Cole, and fans were eating it up.
In fact, fans were thrilled to see Joe back even before making an example out of Cole, and we've collected some of the best reactions to Joe's return starting on the next slide. Fans would be happy to have him back in any role, but as we've already seen, this new role allows Joe to thrive and be the brutal force fans love while also being a part of the day-to-day storylines with everyone else.
You can check out the full description for tonight's NXT below.
In the wake of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, don't miss the all the explosive fallout of this week's NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!
William Regal Makes His Major Announcement
Raquel and Dakota Kai vs Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter
Kushida NXT Cruiserweight Championship Open Challenge
LA Knight Million Dollar Championship Coronation
Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs Grizzled Young Veterans in Tornado Tag Match
Io Shirai Returns
Imperium vs Breezango
What have you thought of NXT thus far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Go To Sleep BAY BAY
Adam Cole BAY BAY!!! = The first victim of Samoa Joe in #WWENXT
Just like that, he went to sleep.— Simon Leclerc (@TheSimonLeclerc) June 16, 2021
Already Choking People Out
@SamoaJoe already choking out ppl @AdamColePro might wanna rethink pushing Joe next time. #WWENXT— 𝒜𝓂𝓎 ℰ𝓁𝒾𝓏𝒶𝒷ℯ𝓉𝒽🏳️🌈 (@MzAmyMonks) June 16, 2021
Regal Enforcer
I was having a shitty day but seeing one of my favorite wrestlers coming back on @WWENXT aka @SamoaJoe as William regal enforcer, and @AdamColePro was the first victim hahah I dig it, #WWENXT— 😎😎 Guy Rockafeller 🤴🏾🤴🏾 (@Ydogthebeast31) June 16, 2021
There's Been a Murder
30 minutes from returning and Joe has already murdered Adam Cole 😂 this is gonna be good, Welcome back @SamoaJoe! #WWENXT https://t.co/DnuZ6m6Ky0— Fazcoasters (@Fazcoasters) June 16, 2021
Brick Wall
I would run through a brick wall for @SamoaJoe https://t.co/8zY7y6685G— bam (@testmywill) June 16, 2021
Era of Joe
buckle up y'all. the samoa joe era has begun. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wQ2FUzEP6n— john cena's jorts • 🌸 • 💜 (@pAYOdriver) June 16, 2021
OH MY GOD
SAMOA JOE ON NXT OH MY GODDDDD— denny (@astrosunfruit) June 16, 2021
Guess Who's Back
Joe is back, tell a friend pic.twitter.com/JGhrEroC9M— K.C. Richards (@thelinedrive) June 16, 2021