NXT Fans Thrilled with Samoa Joe's Return and Attack on Adam Cole

Tonight's NXT kicked off with a bang, as General Manager William Regal revealed who he had planned to take over the General Manager position from him. It turned out to be Samoa Joe, who came out to the ring after Karrion Kross had come out to chastize Regal for being emotional in the lead up to saying goodbye to NXT. Joe then came out and revealed that Regal had wanted to talk to him, and that's when Rega brought up Joe was his pick to take over for him. That didn't end up happening, but what we got was even better, as Joe is essentially going to be Regal's enforcer, and he's already hard at work choking those who cross Regal out, which included Adam Cole, and fans were eating it up.

In fact, fans were thrilled to see Joe back even before making an example out of Cole, and we've collected some of the best reactions to Joe's return starting on the next slide. Fans would be happy to have him back in any role, but as we've already seen, this new role allows Joe to thrive and be the brutal force fans love while also being a part of the day-to-day storylines with everyone else.

You can check out the full description for tonight's NXT below.

In the wake of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, don't miss the all the explosive fallout of this week's NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

William Regal Makes His Major Announcement

Raquel and Dakota Kai vs Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

Kushida NXT Cruiserweight Championship Open Challenge

LA Knight Million Dollar Championship Coronation

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs Grizzled Young Veterans in Tornado Tag Match

Io Shirai Returns

Imperium vs Breezango

