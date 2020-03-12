NXT: Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa Brawl Through WWE’s Performance Center

One of the longest running feuds in NXT happens to also be one of the most exciting as Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are at odds once again. The duo has been on and off again ever since their break up as DIY, but each time they go after one another the WWE Universe tends to enjoy it. It might be a result of knowing one another so well, but their matches are always highly emotional and intense. With Gargano serving as the bad guy this time around, things have changed.

WWE surprised fans when it announced that due to a double booking at Full Sail University, the March 11th broadcast would be held within WWE’s Performance Center. This opened a show up to fans for a surprising string of events, but the broadcast itself ended with quite the shocker as Gargano and Ciampa had a huge brawl throughout the building.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When a video message from Gargano started to play as he spoke to Ciampa from backstage, Ciampa had heard enough and went right for him. This led to a series of notable hits from various things the two had found throughout the Performance Center, and ended with Ciampa launching Gargano off a column and onto the announcer’s table below.

Thanks to the new surroundings they were able to pull off an impressive brawl that felt new despite the many back and forths these two have had over the last couple of years already. Read on to check out some of the highlights from this big brawl!

